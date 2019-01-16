Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Listed as questionable
Bamba (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Detroit.
Coach Steve Clifford remarked earlier in the week that he doesn't expect Bamba to play, but the questionable tag implies the rookie will have a chance. Look for a more detailed update closer to game-time.
