Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Logs 22 minutes in loss
Bamba recorded seven points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds across 22 minutes in Saturday's 113=91 loss to the Bucks.
The Magic should consider pairing Bamba with Nikola Vucevic to create imposing frontcourt, but that scheme has only been seen sparingly. If they stick with a traditional approach, Bamba's minutes will be capped behind Vucevic for the foreseeable future.
