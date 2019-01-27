Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Looks OK for Sunday
Bamba (illness) isn't listed on the Magic's injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Coach Steve Clifford indicated Saturday that Bamba's availability for Sunday could be jeopardized due to the illness, but the center's absence from the Magic's injury report implies that he's healthy enough to play. Unless Bamba's condition takes a turn for the worse in the hours leading up to the 7 p.m. EST tipoff, expect Bamba to fill his usual role as the top backup to Nikola Vucevic.
