Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Modest numbers in first start
Bamba scored seven points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 129-90 loss to the Spurs.
While the rookie made a contribution on the defensive end, it was overall an erratic first career start for Bamba, who was filling in for Nikola Vucevic while the center was at home following the birth of his first child. Vucevic should be back Friday, returning Bamba to his usual bench role.
More News
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Starting Wednesday•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Expected to draw first career start•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Productive in suspension return•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Sits out after rules violation•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Hits double digits in loss•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Solid performance Tuesday•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...