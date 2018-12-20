Bamba scored seven points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 129-90 loss to the Spurs.

While the rookie made a contribution on the defensive end, it was overall an erratic first career start for Bamba, who was filling in for Nikola Vucevic while the center was at home following the birth of his first child. Vucevic should be back Friday, returning Bamba to his usual bench role.