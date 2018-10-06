Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Near double-double in exhibition win
Bamba scored 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt) while adding nine rebounds, four blocks and an assist in 19 minutes off the bench during Friday's preseason win over Flamengo.
While the Brazilian side did feature a couple of notable NBA veterans in Anderson Varejao and Leandro Barbosa, the Magic frontcourt simply overwhelmed Flamengo's bigs, and the sixth overall pick in this year's draft made a strong impression behind starters Aaron Gordon and Nik Vucevic. Bamba may not see big minutes right away in his NBA career, but Vucevic's injury history -- he's played more than 70 games just twice in the last five seasons -- and status as a pending free agent next summer could open up plenty of court time for the rookie as the campaign progresses.
