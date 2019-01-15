Head coach Steve Clifford said Tuesday that Bamba (foot) is unlikely to play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, but he is expected back for Friday's matchup with the Nets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

After a full practice put Bamba on track to return Wednesday after a three-game absence, the Magic are now looking to exercise caution with the rookie big man and hold him out for one more game. With Bamba now expected to remain sidelined until Friday, Khem Birch will backup starting center Nikola Vucevic one last time in Detroit.