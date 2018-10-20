Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Out Saturday
Bamba will not play in Saturday's game against the Magic due to a bruised wrist, Mackenzie Thirkill of the Magic's official website reports.
Bamba presumably sustained the injury in Friday's blowout loss to the Hornets. The rookie came back to earth after his stellar debut with just five rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes. He missed all four of his field goals including two triple attempts. He will now set his sights on a bounce back Monday against the Celtics if his wrist is up to par. His absence Saturday means Jonathan Isaac should see some more run, while Khem Birch could crack the rotation.
