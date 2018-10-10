Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Out Wednesday with bruised wrist
Bamba is dealing with a right wrist contusion and has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Grizzlies, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Considering it's being listed as a bruise, it doesn't sound like an overly serious issue and Bamba shouldn't be on the sidelines for long. Still, with it being a meaningless preseason game, the Magic will be overly cautious with their prized rookie and are set to old him out. Orlando has one more exhibition tune-up Friday against the Spurs before the start of the regular season next week and it's unclear if Bamba will be back for that outing.
