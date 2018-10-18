Bamba played 25 minutes off the bench Wednesday against the Heat and finished with 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks.

Making his NBA debut, Bamba made a couple of highlight plays in what ended up being a narrow 104-101 Magic win. Bamba has First-Team All-Defense kind of upside in the long-term, but for now he'll have to settle with playing behind veteran Nikola Vucevic, who got the start at center played 28 minutes. Nonetheless, Bamba seeing 25 minutes against a team with a capable big man in Hassan Whiteside is an encouraging development.