Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Plays well in debut
Bamba played 25 minutes off the bench Wednesday against the Heat and finished with 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks.
Making his NBA debut, Bamba made a couple of highlight plays in what ended up being a narrow 104-101 Magic win. Bamba has First-Team All-Defense kind of upside in the long-term, but for now he'll have to settle with playing behind veteran Nikola Vucevic, who got the start at center played 28 minutes. Nonetheless, Bamba seeing 25 minutes against a team with a capable big man in Hassan Whiteside is an encouraging development.
More News
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Strong showing in final preseason outing•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Expected to play•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Status vs. Spurs still in question•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Goes through shooting drills•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Out Wednesday with bruised wrist•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Near double-double in exhibition win•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...