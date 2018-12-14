Bamba (team suspension) contributed eight points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 15 minutes in the Magic's 97-91 win over the Bulls in Mexico City on Thursday.

The rookie had been handed a one-game suspension by the Magic for violation of an unspecified team rule, a ban he served last Monday. Whatever the issue was, it appears to have been satisfactorily addressed, as Bamba was back to his usual allotment of minutes in the mid-teens Thursday and continued to offer solid scoring and rebounding production relative to playing time. The 20-year-old remains firmly stuck in a bench role behind Nikola Vucevic, a slotting that isn't expected to change as long as the latter remains healthy.