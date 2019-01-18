Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Questionable for Friday
Bamba (foot) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against Brooklyn.
Bamba has now missed four straight contests due to left foot soreness, but he'll have a shot to get back onto the court Friday. His availability will likely be determined closer to tipoff, however.
