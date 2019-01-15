Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Questionable for Wednesday
Bamba (foot) underwent an MRI that reveal no structural damage and he is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
The MRI confirms the Magic's belief that Bamba's injury is minor, but it looks like the rookie still could miss a fourth straight game while nursing a sore left foot. Expect an update on Bamba to come after Orlando's shootaround Wednesday morning.
