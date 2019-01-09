Bamba is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a sore left foot.

Bamba may have picked up the injury in the wake of Monday's game in Sacramento, when he played 13 minutes and finished scoreless with five rebounds. Regardless, consider the rookie questionable until the team offers any further details. Bamba has held down a steady role off the bench since the start of the season, but he's topped 20 minutes only once in the last two-plus months.