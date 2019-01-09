Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Questionable with sore foot
Bamba is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a sore left foot.
Bamba may have picked up the injury in the wake of Monday's game in Sacramento, when he played 13 minutes and finished scoreless with five rebounds. Regardless, consider the rookie questionable until the team offers any further details. Bamba has held down a steady role off the bench since the start of the season, but he's topped 20 minutes only once in the last two-plus months.
More News
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Grabs 10 boards in 14 minutes•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Grabs 12 boards in loss•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Heading back to bench•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Modest numbers in first start•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Starting Wednesday•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Expected to draw first career start•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.