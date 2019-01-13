Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Remains out Sunday
Bamba (foot) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Rockets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Bamba was expected to miss Sunday's game, which will be his third straight absence. Coach Steve Clifford said the rookie is making good progress, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him return for the Magic's next game, Wednesday against Detroit.
