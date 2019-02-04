Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Remains out Tuesday
Bamba (lower leg) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Bamba is set to miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse a lower left leg injury. The big man is still being evaluated, leaving him without a potential return date at the moment. In his absence, Khem Birch should step in as the team's backup center Tuesday.
