Bamba (foot) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against Detroit, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Coach Steve Clifford indicated that Bamba is making progress, but the Magic are taking things slowly with the rookie, who will sit out for a fourth straight game. Bamba went through shootaround in the morning and is expected to take contact at practice Thursday, so a return Friday against Brooklyn seems rather likely.

