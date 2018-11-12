Bamba totaled 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes during Sunday's 115-89 victory over the Knicks.

That makes back-to-back 15 point games for Bamba and three double-digit scoring games from his past five. Across that period he has also blocked a combined eight shots while hauling in 29 rebounds. He remains very raw but is doing enough to have value in deeper formats. Those in standard leagues could look at him if blocks are required but he is more of a streamer than a regular rotation guy.