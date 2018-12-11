Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Sits out after rules violation
Bamba didn't play in Monday's 101-76 loss to the Mavericks while serving a one-game suspension for violating team rules, Tim McMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Steve Clifford didn't reveal the suspension beforehand, so Bamba's failure to get off the bench likely came as a surprise for those that had been relying on him. It's not expected that Bamba will face any further discipline stemming from the violation, so it's expected he'll re-enter the rotation Thursday against the Bulls. Over his 26 appearances this season, Bamba is averaging 6.6 points (on 49 percent shooting from the field), 4.6 boards, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 assists in 17.0 minutes per contest.
