Bamba contributed seven points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 14 minutes in Tuesday's 93-91 loss to the Raptors.

Bamba has averaged 15 minutes over the last three games, with Tuesday's contest being his most efficient shooting night of the three. Bamba hasn't proven himself as a versatile shooter yet, so while he works to earn more minutes, Nikola Vucevic holds a firm grasp on the Magic's minutes in the paint going forward.