Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Starting Wednesday
Bamba will make his first career start Wednesday against the Spurs, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
With Nikola Vucevic (personal) sidelined, Bamba will make the first start of his career. He has yet to see over 25 minutes in a contest, but his average of 1.1 fantasy points per minute suggests he could be a quality DFS option Wednesday.
