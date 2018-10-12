Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Status vs. Spurs still in question
Bamba (wrist) participated in Friday morning's practice but is still questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Bamba went through shooting drills Thursday and it appears he put in even more work Friday, so it looks like the rookie is trending in the right direction. Look for Bamba's status for the Magic's preseason finale to be confirmed as tip-off draws closer.
