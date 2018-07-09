Bamba totaled 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one block across 15 minutes during the Magic's 86-56 win over the Grizzlies in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.

The 2018 first-round pick got the best of his battle with fellow rookie Jaren Jackson, who went just 1-for-9 from the field. Bamba played a role in those struggles, and he was excellent on the offensive end in his own right. Through two games of Vegas Summer League play, the fifth overall selection is averaging 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 block across 18.0 minutes.