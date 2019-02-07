Bamba underwent a procedure recently to address his tibia stress fracture, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports. He has no immediate timetable for a return.

Though it was initially thought that the injury would not require surgery, the organization's belief apparently changed. It's not clear when the rookie will be able to return to the court, but it seems possible he won't play again this season, especially considering the Magic's place in the playoff picture.