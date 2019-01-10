Bamba (foot) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Jazz, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Bamba came into the game questionable after picking up the injury in Monday's game. It's uncertain the severity of the injury at this time, however the Magic are likely to be cautious with their most recent first-round pick. His next opportunity to play will be Saturday against Boston, and he should be considered questionsable for that contest at this time.