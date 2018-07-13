Bamba is out for Thursday's summer league action against the Jazz due to "general soreness", Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

As a result of constant games and practices, Bamba is feeling some soreness and will get Thursday's game off. Across three summer league games, he's averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks across 19.7 minutes.

