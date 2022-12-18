Wagner recorded 11 points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Sunday's 95-92 victory over Boston.

Wagner surpassed the double-digit scoring mark for the seventh time in the last 10 contests, finishing four rebounds shy of a double-double. Wagner has averaged 17.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals over his last three games.