Wagner scored 11 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and added four rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 loss to the Cavaliers.

Wednesday night was Wagner's 10th straight game scoring at least 10 points, averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks over 20.0 minutes in that span. He has had only three games this season in which he hasn't scored in double figures. His presence as a reliable scorer off the bench has been integral to the Magic's success, and his role as that spark plug is likely to remain constant throughout the season.