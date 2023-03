Wagner totaled 18 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 134-123 loss to the Bucks.

With Wendell Carter (hip) sidelined again, Wagner drew a second straight start and posted a well-rounded outing versus Milwaukee. The Michigan product has scored in double figures in three straight appearances and is averaging 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 assists in 23.3 minutes during that stretch.