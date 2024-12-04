Wagner supplied 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 121-106 loss to the Knicks.

Wagner had his best performance of the season Tuesday by a wide margin, notching his first double-double of the campaign while also setting new season-high marks in both points and rebounds. Despite coming off the bench, Wagner has been a consistent performer in the Magic's frontcourt, and that translates to him having a solid floor across all fantasy formats. He's scored in double digits in all but one of his last eight contests, a span in which he's averaging 14.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest.