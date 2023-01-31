Wagner chipped in 22 points (6-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds and one block over 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's 119-109 win over the 76ers.

The 25-year-old was the only member of the Magic's second unit to score more than five points on the night, but Wagner's contributions were enough to put Orlando over the top. He's scored more than 20 points in back-to-back contests after going 16 straight games without reaching that mark once, but without more court time it's hard to bank on him maintaining that scoring pace for any length of time.