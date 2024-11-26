Wagner contributed 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 95-84 win over the Hornets.

Wagner has been playing at a high level off the bench in recent games, and his consistency as a second-unit threat makes him a solid streaming option in some formats, particularly category-based leagues. Wagner has scored in double digits in all but one of his previous 11 appearances, averaging 14.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.