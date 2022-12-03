Wagner chipped in 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes during Friday's 107-96 loss to the Cavaliers.

Wagner started for the first time this season Friday, but he jumped into the starting unit solely because both Mo Bamba (back) and Wendell Carter (foot) were out. He delivered, though, reaching the 15-point mark and the 30-minute plateau for the first time in 2022-23. Wagner's place in the lineup will depend on the availability of both Bamba and Carter going forward, but he should be a productive player in case he finds himself in the lineup when the Magic take on the Raptors on Saturday.