Wagner accumulated 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 117-102 loss to the Mavericks.

Wagner played a season-high 26 minutes, splitting center duties with Goga Bitadze while Orlando only used nine players Monday. Wagner has a tendency to gobble usage when on the court, evident through his per-36 minute averages of 21.4 points and 8.6 rebounds.