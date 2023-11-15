Wagner ended Tuesday's 124-104 loss to the Nets with 11 points (3-4 FG, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes.

Wagner continues to play meaningful minutes off the bench, scoring double-digits for the seventh consecutive game. Despite the consistent offensive production, his playing time is hovering around 20 minutes per night, capping his overall fantasy appeal. Until Wendell Carter (finger) returns, Wagner should be considered as a viable streaming option for anyone needing a cheap offensive-minded center.