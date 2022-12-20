Wagner produced 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 126-125 loss to the Hawks.

Wagner continues to play some of the best basketball of his career, putting up his third double-double in the past three weeks. Since entering the starting lineup, it's been all systems go for Wagner, putting up top-40 value over the past two weeks. There is still no word on when Wendell Carter might return from his injury, meaning Wagner should be rostered everywhere.