Wagner amassed 19 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 109-102 loss to the Bucks.

With Wendell Carter (foot), Chuma Okeke (knee) and Mo Bamba (back) all out, Wagner drew a third straight start and notched his first double-double of the campaign. As a starter, he's averaged 13.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 30.0 minutes per game.