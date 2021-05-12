Wagner managed 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 loss to the Bucks.

Wagner continues to play well for his new team, turning in his first double-double as a member of the Magic. He has demonstrated the ability to produce at a standard league level in the past and given his current role, he could end the season as a viable commodity. He typically offers very little on the defensive end of the floor but if you simply need scoring with some rebounds and threes, feel free to give him a look.