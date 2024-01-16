Wagner (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Monday's 98-94 win over the Knicks.

With Wendell Carter (knee) logging 19 minutes off the bench behind starting center Goga Bitadze in his return from a five-game absence, the Magic had no room in the rotation for Wagner. Though the Magic had previously opened up minutes for all three big men during a brief stretch in late December when Carter made his return from a fractured finger, Wagner didn't factor into the equation at power forward, with all of those minutes falling to Jonathan Isaac when Paolo Banchero was off the floor. Wagner thus looks as though he'll need an injury to another frontcourt player before he recaptures a role on the second unit.