Wagner logged 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Friday's 133-113 victory over the Spurs.

Wagner tallied at least 10 points and five rebounds for the sixth straight game while also shooting a perfect 26-for-26 from the free-throw line in that span. The German big man is averaging 12.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26.4 minutes during December.