Wagner closed with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Wagner managed only 10 minutes in the loss, playing as the third-string center behind both Wendell Cater and Goga Bitadze. Despite having flashed some upside over the past couple of months, it does appear as though the Magic are prepared to shuffle things up a bit when it comes to the center rotation. This makes it hard to trust Wagner as anything other than a streaming candidate on nights when the team runs more small-ball lineups.