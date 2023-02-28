Wagner provided 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes off the bench in Monday's 101-93 win over the Pelicans.

Wagner cleared the 20-minute mark for the second game in a row, though starting center Wendell Carter's early foul trouble in both contests played a significant factor in Wagner received extra playing time. Prior to the last two games, Carter hadn't played fewer than 29 minutes in any of his eight appearances in February, so fantasy managers shouldn't count on Wagner sustaining his recent uptick in minutes. Wagner continues to look like a more reliable option in 14- or 16-team category leagues rather than shallower formats.