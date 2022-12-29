Wagner was ejected from Wednesday's 121-101 loss to Detroit after totaling seven points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes.

With the game getting out of hand for the Magic in the second quarter, Wagner shoved Killian Hayes into the Detroit bench as the two were chasing after a loose ball, sparking a bench-clearing scuffle that will likely result in multiple suspensions for those involved. The 25-year-old big has remained in the starting lineup so far while Wendell Carter gets back up to speed after his foot injury, but depending on how long a suspension the NBA hands down, Wagner may not find a starting spot waiting for him when he returns.