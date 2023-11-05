Wagner had 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 victory over the Lakers.

Wagner's role remained the same despite Wendell Carter (finger) being inactive. Carter is facing a multi-week absence, setting the stage for Wagner and Goga Bitadze to fill the void. Wagner connected on 62.7 percent of his two-point attempts in 19.5 minutes per game last season, which ranked in the 68th percentile among bigs. He's capable of delivering in a larger role.