Wagner ended Saturday's 128-109 loss to the Bulls with 27 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes.

With the starting unit struggling mightily Saturday night, Wagner stepped up and helped his team cut into a vast double-digit deficit in the second half. At one point, the 25-year-old big man scored 16 straight for the Magic. This may have been an atypical minutes distribution for Orlando, but it's worth noting that Wagner has scored in double figures the last eight times he's seen 20-plus minutes of action.