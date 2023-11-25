Wagner registered 27 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT) and three rebounds across 24 minutes during Friday's 113-96 win over the Celtics.

Wagner delivered a season-high scoring mark, and the big man continues to make an impact off the bench even on games where Wendell Carter (finger) is not available. Wagner has scored in double digits in his last five games and in all but one of his last 13 contests, so his role as a steady contributor for the Magic -- despite his bench role -- is all but settled. He's averaging 13.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in November.