Wagner posted 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 16 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 104-92 preseason loss to the Pelicans.

Wagner showed off in a big way here, but he's slated to open the season as the backup to Wendell Carter. Wagner is also capable of playing power forward, so his versatility could help him carve out a sizable bench role. He is averaging 12.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game in the preseason.