Wagner (foot) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Sixers.

Wagner has ramped up his practice participation of late and participated in Wednesday's session. His status for Friday was expected to be determined by how he responded to the practice and treatment, and it appears everything has gone swimmingly. He should provide the Magic with some additional frontcourt depth and could be in for some minutes Friday if Wendell Carter (foot) can't suit up.