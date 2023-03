Wagner finished Tuesday's 122-112 win over Washington with 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds across 14 minutes off the bench.

The fifth-year center didn't get onto the court at all in the last two games, but he took full advantage of his opportunities Tuesday with some impressive per-minute production. Wagner showed he can provide useful numbers while Wendell Carter was on the shelf, but in his current role he's a risky fantasy option.