Wagner ended with 22 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes in Thursday's 116-109 win over Cleveland.

Wagner led all players in Thursday's contest in scoring while playing in a bench-leading minute total en route to the lone 20-point performance in a winning effort. Wagner, who also hauled in a team-high-tying rebound mark, has scored 20 or more points in four games this season, the last such performance occurring Jan. 9 against Minnesota. He has now recorded at least 15 points and seven rebounds in seven outings.