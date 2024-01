Wagner accumulated 21 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 113-92 loss to the Timberwolves.

Wagner has scored in double-digits in four of his last five games and has played 25 or more minutes in his last three appearances. He's had a strong start to the New Year and is averaging 13.8 points on 55.6 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five outings.